Maserati Levante goes hybrid at Auto Shanghai

- First-ever Maserati hybrid SUV

- Joins the Ghibli Hybrid

Maserati took the first step towards electrification last year with the debut of the Ghibli Hybrid. Now, at the Auto Shanghai 2021, the Italian carmaker has expanded the hybrid line-up with the electrification of their first-ever SUV – the Levante.

According to the press statement, Maserati says the ‘Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel, more sustainable than diesel or gasoline, and unique in its specific characteristics’. The powertrain in question is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is now paired to a 48-volt hybrid system with brake energy recuperation. Despite the battery weight, the hybrid Levante is lighter than its six-cylinder (both petrol and diesel) brethren and has a better weight distribution as well. The latter is done by placing the battery in the rear of the vehicle.

The system output of the Levante Hybrid is a not-so-shabby 330bhp and 450Nm of torque is delivered from 2250rpm. This translates into a 0-100kmph time of six seconds while the top speed is said to be clocked at 240kmph. Making the hybrid model of the SUV stand out are the new characterised blue accents hinting at its electrified nature as was seen on the Ghibli as well.

These accents are seen on the iconic three air ducts on the side, brake callipers and the C-pillar mounted logo. The same blue accents are also seen on the inside, more specifically on the contrast seams of the seats. Apart from that, the new metallic tri-coat Azzurro Astro paint scheme is new as a part of the customisation programme called Maserati Fuoriserie.