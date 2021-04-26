CarWale
    Kia Seltos Gravity edition to be launched in India tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Kia Seltos Gravity edition receives changes to the exterior design

    - The model is expected to be powered by the same set of engines as the standard Seltos

    Kia Motors is all set to launch the Gravity edition of the Seltos in India tomorrow. The company has already shared multiple teasers of the model on its social media channels. The Seltos Gravity edition was unveiled in Korea last year.

    Compared to the regular version, the Kia Seltos Gravity edition features a new chrome-studded grille, contrast coloured ORVMs, new 18-inch alloy wheels, and a reworked rear skid plate. Inside, the model receives an updated grey interior theme. Reports suggest that the model could also arrive with a panoramic sunroof. The Seltos Gravity Edition will also mark the debut of the new Kia logo in the country.

    Under the hood, powertrain options on the Kia Seltos Gravity edition are expected to remain the same as the standard version. These options include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The company recently revised the variant line-up of the model, details of which are available here.

