Volkswagen Taigun listed on company’s official website

-The Taigun will be the third SUV under the company’s ‘India 2.0’ initiative

-It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor with cylinder deactivation technology

Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV - the Taigun has now been listed on the company’s official website. The Taigun will be the car manufacturer’s third SUV offering under the ‘India 2.0’ plan and was last showcased early in February this year. It will join the VW SUV lineup comprising of the T-Roc and Tiguan AllSpace which were also launched earlier this year.

The Taigun will be based on the re-engineered MQB A0-IN platform which has been specifically tuned to meet Indian needs. Visually, the India-spec Taigun shares much of its design cues with the international-spec T-Cross. Upfront, The SUV gets a square-shaped LED headlight with integrated LED DRLs connected with a two slat chrome grille. The bumper looks busy with blacked-out wide air vents and fog lights with a silver bash plate at the bottom. On the side is the black cladding for the wheel arches with 17-inch diamond-cut alloys. The roof rails and graphic design near the quarter glass panel add to the overall appearance of the car. The rear of the Taigun looks alluring with the eye-catching LED tail lamps running across the boot line with the Volkswagen emblem in the centre.

On the inside, the Taigun is expected to come fitted with a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For more details on the Volkswagen Taigun, tap here.

As per Volkswagen, the Taigun will be manufactured in the country with over 90 percent localised parts and will be powered by the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol motor with cylinder deactivation technology. The engine is expected to develop 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and is likely to be paired to a manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Upon arrival next year, the Taigun will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and the forthcoming Jeep Compass facelift.