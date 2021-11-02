Volkswagen Taigun drives 50 per cent growth for the brand in October 2021

- Bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun have crossed the 18,000 units mark

- The waiting period for the model extends to over two months from the date of booking, depending on the choice of variant

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has revealed that the Taigun SUV has helped the carmaker achieve a Y-o-Y growth of 50 per cent. As we had reported earlier, the company has received more than 18,000 bookings for the model which is now sold out for 2021, details of which are available here.

According to Volkswagen, the Taigun has witnessed a high demand for the Dynamic Line as well as the Performance Line versions. To know more about the model’s variant-wise features, click here. The customer demand has led to the delivery period of the Taigun being extended to over two months from the date of booking, dependent on the choice of variant. The Taigun is the first model to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, and will soon be followed by the Virtus-based mid-size sedan, details of which can be read here.

With prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volkswagen Taigun is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Taigun and to read our review, click here.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are excited with the immense love and wide acceptance that the Taigun has received from all our patrons. Within the first month of launching the Taigun, we have witnessed close to 50% growth in our overall sales volume in the month of October 2021 compared to the same month last year. Considering the high demand for our carlines and with the ongoing industry-wide semiconductor shortage affecting the supply situation, we are working along with our dealer partners towards prioritizing deliveries to our customers. We would like to thank our customers for their trust in the brand Volkswagen, appreciate their patience and continued patronage.”