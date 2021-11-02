CarWale
    Skoda Slavia design sketches revealed ahead of official unveil

    Nikhil Puthran

    Skoda Slavia design sketches revealed ahead of official unveil

    - Second model to be introduced in the country under India 2.0 project

    - Production-ready model to be globally unveiled on 18 November

    Skoda India has released the design sketches of the Slavia ahead of its official unveiling on 18 November, 2021. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will be the second model to be introduced in the Indian market after the Kushaq from the India 2.0 project. It is based on Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform and will be locally produced at the company’s facility in Pune.

    The upcoming premium mid-size sedan’s name is inspired by the early days of the company and the first bicycles that were sold in Mladá Boleslav in 1896 by founding fathers Václav Laurin and Václav Klement. The name ‘Slavia’ means glory in the Czech language. The first image highlights the Slavia’s front end and silhouette. As seen in the images, the vehicle gets an aggressive front end which features a wide hexagonal Skoda grille and sharp headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs. The vehicle also gets a sloping roofline that gives it a coupe-like character. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The second image features the seamlessly flowing roofline towards the rear section of the vehicle. As seen in the sketches, the Slavia will get C-shaped LED taillights, which extend into the boot lid. Moreover, the vehicle gets the Skoda lettering on the boot lid. Furthermore, the vehicle’s width is emphasised by the reflectors on either side. 

    Mechanically, the Skoda Slavia will be available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine generating 115bhp and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that generates 148bhp. The upcoming mid-size sedan will be available in a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission option. We have driven the Skoda Slavia prototype and to learn more about our experience, click here.

