MG Astor official deliveries begin; 500 units delivered on first day

MG Motor India has commenced the deliveries of the Astor SUV. The mid-size SUV was launched last month at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Last week, the carmaker commenced the bookings for the Astor and the first batch of 5,000 units were sold out on the same day.

In the first phase, MG has delivered more than 500 units of the Astor and plans to deliver 4,000 to 5,000 units by the end of 2021. The bookings for the SUV are still underway, however, the deliveries will only be made in 2022. The highlights of the MG Astor include LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and level 2 autonomous features. We have driven the Astor and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Astor can be had with two petrol powertrains. The 1.5-litre generates 108bhp and 144Nm torque while the 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill puts out 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque. The former is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit while the turbo petrol can be had only with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Astor is available in five colours across five variants, details of which can be read here.