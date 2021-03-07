CarWale
    Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 8 to 13 March

    Jay Shah

    Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 8 to 13 March

    This week we will be bringing you lots of exciting stuff. From the real-world fuel-efficiency of the Mahindra Thar, performance review of the Nissan Magnite, to the first-drive review of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 200, this week is as action-packed as the last week. Read on to know more. 

    Upcoming Reviews

    Living with the Kia Sonet – 8 March

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia launched its compact SUV – Sonet in India in September 2020. Being a relatively new brand, Kia has managed to attract the interest of the buyers within a very short time. Now, coming to the baby SUV, we have had the Kia Sonet HTX Plus diesel manual in our long term fleet for quite sometime now and it has managed to overcome almost every challenge we threw at it, with the utmost ease. Do read our story – ‘Living with the Kia Sonet’ coming up tomorrow, 8 March. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser First Drive review – 9 March

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Urban Cruiser might essentially be the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. However, it has managed to give the Japanese carmaker a significant position in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country. We have tested the Urban Cruiser with the torque-converter automatic transmission and the review will go live on 9 March. 

    Mahindra Thar Real-World Fuel Efficiency Review – 10 March

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The new-gen Thar has proved itself as a daily drive car while retaining its off-road capabilities. But is the 2.2-litre diesel manual guise efficient enough in the time when the fuel prices are reaching a new high? We answer this question with a real-time city and highway fuel efficiency review of the new Thar diesel on 10 March 2021. 

    Upcoming Videos

    Nissan Magnite – Real-World Performance Review - 8 March

    Front View

    We reviewed the Nissan Magnite for the first time a few months back. This time around we have pushed the compact SUV to its limits to squeeze out the performance from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. The video will be live on 8 March, until then, you can check our story on the real-world fuel efficiency of the Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT.

    Mahindra Thar Real-World Fuel Efficiency Video Review – 10 March

    Along with the written review of the Mahindra Thar’s real-world fuel efficiency, do watch our video of the same where we discuss the complete details as to the route taken, fuel-tank capacity and even the performance of the Thar in city conditions. Don’t forget to tune in to our YouTube channel on 10 March

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 First Drive Review - 12 March

    Mahindra Thar Rear Logo

    Mercedes-Benz launched the 2021 GLC SUV in India in January 2021 with two engines – 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel. We got our hands on the petrol variant painted in vibrant ‘Brilliant Blue’ colour. With a few exterior tweaks and new features on the inside, does the GLC still have an upper hand over its counterparts? Watch our video as it goes live on 12 March.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
