    Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo revealed: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    615 Views
    Porsche has expanded the Taycan line-up with a new body style – Cross Turismo. In Porsche’s term, Cross Turismo refers to the station wagon/estate version and it’s basically the same Taycan sedan with an elongated roof and a few extra goodies. The German carmaker likes to call the Taycan Cross Turismo the ‘first all-electric Cross Utility Vehicle (CUV)’. Let’s take a detailed look at the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo through some pictures.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There’s no denying that the Taycan is an eccentric-looking sedan. So making a station wagon out of it was always going to be an interesting job. And that’s apparent the moment you take a look at the Cross Turismo.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    It is taller by 20mm with beefier cladding all around. Even the bumpers – both fore and aft get a rugged treatment and with Porsche’s Off-Road Design package, it can be had with special flaps at the ends of the sills.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear is particularly interesting with petite glass and hatch tailgate sitting intricately at the end of the sloping roofline. Those faux skid plates and massive 20-inch wheels add to the outdoorsy character of the Cross Turismo compared to the sleek-looking sedan.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There are four derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo each with a 93.4kWh battery pack as standard. The 4 Cross Turismo puts out 380bhp with an overboost power capacity of 476bhp. It can do 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds.

    Left Side View

    The 4S has 490bhp as standard with a boost up to 571bhp. Its 0-100kmph time is 4.1 seconds and it can do a top speed of 240kmph with a range of 388-452kms. Next up, the Turbo. It puts out 625bhp as standard and a boost charge of 680bhp.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Where Turbo can do 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds, the Turbo S can do it in 2.9 seconds. It is the most powerful with a launch control output of 761bhp, and the top speed is clocked at 250kmph. And a range is anything between 388-419kms

    Right Side View

    In terms of hardware, the Taycan Gran Turismo gets something called ‘Gravel mode’. With added cladding, the owners might want to take it on the rough roads, and that’s where this mode is intended to come into use, believes Porsche.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Other goodies like the 4D chassis control, Porsche Active Suspension Management), air suspension with Smartlift function, traction control (PTM), torque vectoring (PTV+) and stability control (PSM) chassis systems, and rear-axle transmission are standard.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the aerodynamics, the Cross Turismo has a Cd value of just 0.26. There’s Porsche Active Aerodynamics also at work with adjustable air intakes up front, lowering air suspension at high speeds and a fixed roof spoiler.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Being an innovative EV, the air-conditioning in the Taycan CT has electronically controlled louvre-less air vents. Even the waste heat from the powertrain can be utilised to warm up the interiors thus benefiting the range at lower temperature conditions.

    Porsche Taycan Right Rear Three Quarter

    With the optional Off-Road package, the ground clearance increases by up to 30mm compared to the sedan. Also, there’s an optional massive panoramic fixed-glass roof expanding continuously from the windscreen to the roof spoiler.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, all the extravagances from the sedan have been carried over, including the 16.8-inch floating instrument cluster, 10.9-inch infotainment system, HUD, and Porsche voice control. In terms of space, the estate body allows a whopping 1211 litres with rear seats folded.

    Porsche Taycan Right Front Three Quarter

    Porsche says the Taycan Cross Turismo will be launched in the summer in the European markets. Prices in Germany start at 93,635 Euros. Indian debut might happen when Porsche decides to bring the electric range to our shores.

    Porsche Taycan Right Rear Three Quarter
    Porsche Taycan Image
    Porsche Taycan
    ₹ 2.00 - 4.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    
