New Mini 3-door facelift begins testing in India

- Updated Mini 3-door gets cosmetic upgrades and feature additions

- The model is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Last month, Mini unveiled their updated range of products, which included the 5-door and 3-door models, both of which received cosmetic changes as well as feature additions. A test-mule of the model has now been spotted in India, hinting that it could be launched in the country soon.

As seen in the spy images, the new Mini 3-door gets is wrapped in camouflage on the fascia, hinting at where a majority of the changes would lie. The model will receive a new, larger grille, as well as a redesigned bumper. The fog lights have been given a miss on the updated model. The model will also get a revised rear bumper, while the LED tail lights will be carried over from the outgoing model.

Changes to the interior of the 2021 Mini 3-door arrive in the form of a free-standing instrument console that replaces the unit with the analogue dials. The model is also equipped with a new gear lever and a Heads-Up Display (HUD), although the latter is likely to be offered as an optional feature.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mini 3-door is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Expect the updated model to be launched in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.

