    New Mini 3-door facelift begins testing in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,055 Views
    - Updated Mini 3-door gets cosmetic upgrades and feature additions

    - The model is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Last month, Mini unveiled their updated range of products, which included the 5-door and 3-door models, both of which received cosmetic changes as well as feature additions. A test-mule of the model has now been spotted in India, hinting that it could be launched in the country soon.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the new Mini 3-door gets is wrapped in camouflage on the fascia, hinting at where a majority of the changes would lie. The model will receive a new, larger grille, as well as a redesigned bumper. The fog lights have been given a miss on the updated model. The model will also get a revised rear bumper, while the LED tail lights will be carried over from the outgoing model.

    Changes to the interior of the 2021 Mini 3-door arrive in the form of a free-standing instrument console that replaces the unit with the analogue dials. The model is also equipped with a new gear lever and a Heads-Up Display (HUD), although the latter is likely to be offered as an optional feature.

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming Mini 3-door is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Expect the updated model to be launched in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

