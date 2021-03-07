Renault Kiger - Top 5 accessory packages

Renault launched the Kiger in India with the option of having the car personalised with a variety of accessories. All of these are either aesthetic or practical add-ons, and the prices of these can be availed of at any authorised dealership. We shall take a look at the top five classified accessory packages even if these can be purchased individually.

1. Essential package

Firstly, there's the Essential pack in which a buyer gets bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, carpet mats, and a car cover.

2. Smart Package

Then, there's the Smart pack which offers a 3D floor mat, armrest console organiser, a trunk light, and front parking sensors.

3. Smart Plus Package

As the name suggests, the Smart+ pack builds on the Smart pack, but with the addition of an air purifier, wireless charger, puddle lamps, and ambient light.

4. SUV package

If the muscular styling of the Kiger isn't enough to appease you, Renault offers an SUV pack to add a macho appeal. This one bundles front skid plates, door scuttles, side body cladding, and even a rear trunk cladding.

5. Attractive package

Then, there are all the bling elements offered along with the Attractive pack. This one comprises a DRL chrome garnish, front grille chrome liner, front bumper chrome applique, C-pillar garnish, a window frame kit, ORVM chrome garnish, and a tailgate chrome applique.