CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault Kiger - Top 5 accessory packages

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    85 Views
    Renault Kiger - Top 5 accessory packages

    Renault launched the Kiger in India with the option of having the car personalised with a variety of accessories. All of these are either aesthetic or practical add-ons, and the prices of these can be availed of at any authorised dealership. We shall take a look at the top five classified accessory packages even if these can be purchased individually.

    1. Essential package

    Firstly, there's the Essential pack in which a buyer gets bumper corner protectors, mud flaps, carpet mats, and a car cover.

    2. Smart Package

    Then, there's the Smart pack which offers a 3D floor mat, armrest console organiser, a trunk light, and front parking sensors.

    3. Smart Plus Package

    As the name suggests, the Smart+ pack builds on the Smart pack, but with the addition of an air purifier, wireless charger, puddle lamps, and ambient light. 

    Dashboard

    4. SUV package

    If the muscular styling of the Kiger isn't enough to appease you, Renault offers an SUV pack to add a macho appeal. This one bundles front skid plates, door scuttles, side body cladding, and even a rear trunk cladding.

    5. Attractive package

    Then, there are all the bling elements offered along with the Attractive pack. This one comprises a DRL chrome garnish, front grille chrome liner, front bumper chrome applique, C-pillar garnish, a window frame kit, ORVM chrome garnish, and a tailgate chrome applique.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Renault
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Vento Trendline variant currently out of stock for online booking
     Next 
    2021 Volkswagen T-Roc listed on official website; imminent launch soon

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.45 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.12 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Kiger - Top 5 accessory packages