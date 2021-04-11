CarWale
    Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 12 to 19 April

    Jay Shah

    Upcoming Reviews

    Mercedes-AMG A35 – First Drive Review – 12 April

    Mercedes-Benz launched the A-Class Limousine in India last month. Along with the 1.3-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine, the German carmaker also introduced a performance-focused AMG version of the sedan. The A35 AMG is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine churning out 301bhp and 400Nm of torque. We have driven the A35 AMG and do read our first-drive review of the performance sedan coming up tomorrow.

    Ford EcoSport SE – Pros and Cons – 13 April

    The new EcoSport SE trim sits below the top-spec S trim trying to make itself a value proposition with the discarded spare wheel for a puncture repair kit. How practical is the SE over the loaded S trim? We tell you five things we liked and two things we disliked about the new EcoSport SE. Until then, you can read our first-drive review of the EcoSport SE here.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 – Pros and Cons – 14 April

    The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the automaker’s flagship model that aims to offer practicality, comfort, features, and convenience one would look for in a six-seat MPV. Offered with a single petrol engine along with a manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission, we tell you the positives and negatives of the XL6 MPV. Until then, you can read our detailed video of the XL6 below.

    Upcoming Videos

    Mercedes-AMG A35 – First Drive Video Review – 12 April

    We had an action-packed day with the A35 AMG taking the nimble sedan around some twisties. Along with the written review, do tune in to our CarWale YouTube channel for an in-depth video review of the A35 AMG. 

    BMW 6 Series GT – Luxury Quotient – 14 April

    The BMW 6 Series GT has been launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with several models on offer in the luxury sedan and SUV segment, does the Gran Turismo make for a value proposition? We answer the question in our video slated to go live on 14 April. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 - Luxury Quotient – 16 April

    The GLC got updated earlier this year with refreshed styling, added features, and new technology. The luxury SUV is offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine and is one of the most popular, spacious and premium offerings in its segment. Tune in to CarWale on 16 April as we take a detailed look at the GLC 200. 

    Volkswagen Polo – All you need to know – 18 April 

    The Polo has been around for over a decade now. However, overlooking its ageing exterior design, the hatchback from the German car manufacturer has undergone a heart transplant and the new 1.0-litre TSI engine now pumps out an impressive 109bhp. It is also offered in a more charming GT version, details of which can be read here. This week we will give you insights into all you need to know about the senior member of the hatchback segment.

    Mahindra XUV500 to be discontinued temporarily post launch of XUV700

