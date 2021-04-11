Mahindra XUV500 to be discontinued temporarily post launch of XUV700

- Mahindra XUV500 moniker to make a comeback in future

- Could be introduced as a five-seat SUV

Mahindra recently announced the name of its upcoming three-row SUV as the ‘XUV700’. The SUV will succeed the present XUV500 and feature a new exterior design and a revamped cabin, details of which can be read here. Post the launch of the XUV700, the Indian automaker has stated that it will temporarily halt the production of the current generation XUV500. That leaves us with the question, when and how will the XUV500 moniker make a comeback?

If speculations are to be believed, the XUV500 could be re-introduced as a five-seat SUV that will be based on the XUV700 and could be positioned between the XUV700 and the XUV300. This could help the car maker foray into the premium SUV segment which presently comprises the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and the MG Hector.

It is also most likely to adopt the styling and features from the upcoming XUV700. However, it seems to be a distant plan for Mahindra as the launch of the XUV700 will be followed by the new-generation Scorpio (codenamed Z101) by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the XUV700 is likely to set a new benchmark in the segment with several segment-first features. Based on the sightings, we can confirm few interior features like the dual-screen setup, electrically adjustable front seats, a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof.

The XUV700 will be introduced in India in Q2 of FY2022 and will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains along with manual and automatic transmission for both the engines. An all-wheel-drive system will be offered as an option for select variants.