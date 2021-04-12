CarWale
    Tata announces discount offers for April 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    -  Tata Harrier available with offers up to Rs 65,000

    - No discount offers on the Tata Safari

    Tata Motors has listed out the discount offers on its range of models for April 2021. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and loyalty discount. We have curated the model-wise offers below.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The discount offers on the Tiago this month are the exchange offer and cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the compact sedan Tigor can be had with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The B-segment compact SUV – Nexon is one of the highest-selling models in the Indian car manufacturer’s lineup and the diesel variant can be bought this month by potential buyers with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. The mid-size SUV Harrier’s Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+ are up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The other trims are available with a cash discount and exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    There are no benefits on the Tata Altroz and the newly launched Tata Safari. All the offers are valid only till 30 April. Recently, Tata Motors inaugurated 10 news showrooms in the Delhi-NCR region in a single day, details of which can be read here. The Indian carmaker also registered an impressive 505 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales in March 2021. The Nexon EV also recorded a sale of over 4,000-units in FY2020-21.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.10 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Popular Videos

