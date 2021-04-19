Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to launch soon in India

- Expected to be launched in H2 2021

- Toyota MPV could feature a revised fascia

- Will share its mechanicals with the Maruti Ertiga

We already know that Toyota is working on a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for the Indian market. Now, a 3D render of the MPV’s grille design with the ‘T’ logo has been leaked.

According to the leaked render, Toyota’s version of the Ertiga is expected to sport a three-slat grille with the Toyota logo taking centre stage. While we don’t have much info on the MPV’s overall design, we can expect it to get a revised fascia compared to the Ertiga, similar to what we have seen on the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

We can also expect the Toyota MPV to feature different fabric for the upholstery and possibly darker trims on the inside. Also on offer, could be new paint schemes, as is the case with the Urban Cruiser. However, the features and rest of the design is expected to be identical to the Ertiga.

As far as the launch timeline is concerned, Toyota’s rebadged Ertiga is likely to be launched sometime in the second half of 2021. Once launched, it will be positioned below the Toyota Innova Crysta, and will rival the Mahindra Marazzo.

Being a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, it will be powered by the 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor that will be paired to a 12V mild-hybrid system. The engine would come coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic.

As we have seen in the past, Toyota could skip the base variant of the Ertiga, and offer the MPV from the mid-spec variants. Pricing will be on par with the prices of the respective variants of the Ertiga.

Image Source