CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to launch soon in India

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    435 Views
    Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to launch soon in India

    - Expected to be launched in H2 2021

    - Toyota MPV could feature a revised fascia 

    - Will share its mechanicals with the Maruti Ertiga

    We already know that Toyota is working on a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for the Indian market. Now, a 3D render of the MPV’s grille design with the ‘T’ logo has been leaked.

    According to the leaked render, Toyota’s version of the Ertiga is expected to sport a three-slat grille with the Toyota logo taking centre stage. While we don’t have much info on the MPV’s overall design, we can expect it to get a revised fascia compared to the Ertiga, similar to what we have seen on the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

    We can also expect the Toyota MPV to feature different fabric for the upholstery and possibly darker trims on the inside. Also on offer, could be new paint schemes, as is the case with the Urban Cruiser. However, the features and rest of the design is expected to be identical to the Ertiga.

    Front View

    As far as the launch timeline is concerned, Toyota’s rebadged Ertiga is likely to be launched sometime in the second half of 2021. Once launched, it will be positioned below the Toyota Innova Crysta, and will rival the Mahindra Marazzo.

    Being a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, it will be powered by the 1.5-litre K-series petrol motor that will be paired to a 12V mild-hybrid system. The engine would come coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic.

    As we have seen in the past, Toyota could skip the base variant of the Ertiga, and offer the MPV from the mid-spec variants. Pricing will be on par with the prices of the respective variants of the Ertiga.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 7.77 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz A35 4MATIC - Engine, Transmission and Specs described
     Next 
    Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could be called the Toyota Belta

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.94 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.24 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to launch soon in India