CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could be called the Toyota Belta

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    625 Views
    Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could be called the Toyota Belta

    - Toyota is also working on a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga

    - The Ciaz-based model is expected to receive a revised fascia

    Toyota is said to be working on the rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Ertiga. A recent trademark filing by the brand in India hints that the model could be known as the Toyota Belta. The name Belta is currently used for a Toyota sedan sold in the Japanese market.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Front View

    We expect Toyota’s iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to feature a revised fascia, which could include a revised bumper and a Toyota badging on the grille. Changes to the interior of the model is likely to be limited to updated upholstery and trims.

    Under the hood, the Toyota Belta will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ciaz that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options might include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    ₹ 8.51 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Ciaz
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • Toyota Belta
    • Belta
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to launch soon in India
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio bulletproof version for security forces spotted testing

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.00 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.38 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.00 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.08 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.91 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.50 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could be called the Toyota Belta