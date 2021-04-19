Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could be called the Toyota Belta

- Toyota is also working on a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga

- The Ciaz-based model is expected to receive a revised fascia

Toyota is said to be working on the rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Ertiga. A recent trademark filing by the brand in India hints that the model could be known as the Toyota Belta. The name Belta is currently used for a Toyota sedan sold in the Japanese market.

We expect Toyota’s iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to feature a revised fascia, which could include a revised bumper and a Toyota badging on the grille. Changes to the interior of the model is likely to be limited to updated upholstery and trims.

Under the hood, the Toyota Belta will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ciaz that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options might include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.