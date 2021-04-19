CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz A35 4MATIC - Engine, Transmission and Specs described

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the A-Class Limousine in India and one of its variants is an AMG Line A35 4Matic that is priced at Rs 56.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a high-performance version of the regular A-Class Limousine and hence it gets several AMG specific upgrades compared to the other models. Here is a detailed description of the engine, transmission and specifications of the saloon.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Engine Shot

    Engine

    The A35 4Matic does not have the most powerful AMG spec engine in the A-Class, that distinction belongs to the A45 4Matic Plus hatchback which is not available in India. It gets a transversely positioned front-mounted in-line four-cylinder 1,991cc engine. A transversely positioned engine is usually fitted to front-wheel-drive cars. It also comes with a twin-scroll turbocharger so that it can produce high torque at low rpm.

    The A35 4Matic’s engine makes 301bhp at 5,800rpm and 400Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000rpm. The saloon is claimed to achieve a 0 to 100kmph time in 4.8 seconds however when the CarWale team tested the A35, it was able to go from 0 to 100kmph in 4.98 seconds with launch control active and 5.85 seconds with launch control switched off. Besides, the team also tested 0 to 60kmph time and the saloon achieved it in 2.37 seconds, whereas it reached from 20 to 80kmph in 3.41 seconds and a 40 to 100kmph in 3.71 seconds. 

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Left Side View

    Transmission

    The carmaker offers an AMG SpeedShift seven-speed dual-clutch transmission in the A35 4Matic. The 4Matic AWD system only provides on-demand power to the rear wheels. It usually sends power to the front wheels. The all-wheel-drive system is capable of sending up to 50% of the power to the rear wheels. 

    Additionally, AMG Dynamic Select allows the driver to choose from Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Individual and Slippery modes. Each driving mode changes responses of the steering wheel, transmission, suspension etc.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Rear View

    Specifications

    The A35 4Matic gets numerous AMG specific features such as reworked bumpers with front and rear apron, adaptive multi-beam LED headlamps, front sport seats, AMG 18-inch alloy wheels, flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel, 12-speaker Burmester sound system, parking assist and finally AMG adaptive suspension.

