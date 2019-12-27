Please Tell Us Your City

  • Toyota Yaris BS6 version to get a price tag of Rs 8.76 lakhs

December 27, 2019, 11:52 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
33469 Views
Be the first to comment
- Yaris BS6 to be priced between Rs 8.76-14.18 lakhs (ex-showroom)

- Prices have gone up by Rs 11,000 across variants

Toyota is set to introduce the BS6 compliant version of the Yaris mid-size sedan in India in the weeks to come. The Toyota Yaris BS6 has been listed at Rs 8.76 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base variant on its official website. With this, the prices have gone up by Rs 11,000 across variants.

The BS6 Toyota Yaris continues to be available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, Dual VVT-i petrol motor that is offered with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-step CVT. The motor produces 105bhp and 140Nm. The BS6 compliance hasn't resulted in any detune in power figures, and the fuel economy too is unchanged at 17.1 and 17.8 kmpl for the manual and automatic transmissions.

Besides the mechanical updates, the Toyota Yaris doesn't receive any changes whatsoever. It continues to feature best-in-segment seven airbags as standard, while the top variant also gets safety features like vehicle stability control, TPMS, disc brakes at all four wheels, hill-start assist and front and rear parking sensors. Convenience features include automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, climate control with roof-mounted rear AC vents, electrically-adjustable driver seat, and an acoustic and vibration control glass among other things.

The Toyota Yaris is the only other mid-size sedan to get a BS6 compliant petrol engine apart from the recently launched Honda City. The Yaris rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid, besides the City.

Toyota Yaris Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.26 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.65 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.86 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 10.26 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.34 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.75 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 10.16 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.75 Lakhs onwards

