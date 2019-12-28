500 Tata Tigor EV’s to be deployed in New Delhi

Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi. Prakriti E-Mobility, an EV based taxi service, will deploy the Tigor EVs on its app-based platform Evera, which will serve in Delhi-NCR. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January 2020.

Powering the Tigor EV is a 72V three-phase induction motor that produces 40bhp and 105Nm of torque. Standard charging facility will take 11.5 hours for a full charge while the fast charging option can charge the battery from 0-80% in just two hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, said, “Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company’s offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve their business goals but also accomplish their objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions.”