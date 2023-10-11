CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder updated waiting period revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder updated waiting period revealed
    • Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 10.86 lakh
    • Waiting period stretches to 70 weeks

    We have got our hands on the updated waiting period for all Toyota cars currently sold in India. In this article, let us take a closer look at the waiting timeline of the brand’s mid-size SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is applicable for October 2023.

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder currently has a waiting period of up to 70 weeks. The latter is valid for the CNG versions. At the same time, customers booking the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid (Neo Drive) versions will have to wait for a period of up to 30 weeks and 48 weeks, respectively.

    The average waiting time for the new Toyota Hyryder has witnessed a constant change in the last few months. Back in June, the model witnessed a wait time of up to 78 weeks, while August and September 2023 saw a timeline of up to 43 weeks and 65 weeks, respectively.

