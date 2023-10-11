Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder updated waiting period revealed

Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 10.86 lakh

Waiting period stretches to 70 weeks

We have got our hands on the updated waiting period for all Toyota cars currently sold in India. In this article, let us take a closer look at the waiting timeline of the brand’s mid-size SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is applicable for October 2023.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder currently has a waiting period of up to 70 weeks. The latter is valid for the CNG versions. At the same time, customers booking the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid (Neo Drive) versions will have to wait for a period of up to 30 weeks and 48 weeks, respectively.

The average waiting time for the new Toyota Hyryder has witnessed a constant change in the last few months. Back in June, the model witnessed a wait time of up to 78 weeks, while August and September 2023 saw a timeline of up to 43 weeks and 65 weeks, respectively.