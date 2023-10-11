CarWale
    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in October 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in October 2023

    Honda Cars India has announced heavy discounts across its sedan line-up ahead of the festive season. The Japanese automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 on the City and the Amaze sedan for October 2023. 

    Listed below are the discounts on these Honda sedans:

    DiscountsHonda CityHonda Amaze
    Cash discountRs. 25,000Rs. 15,000
    Exchange bonusRs 6,000-
    Loyal BonusRs. 4,000Rs. 4,000
    Corporate discountRs. 5,000Rs. 3,000
    Honda to Honda exchange bonusRs. 15,000Rs. 15,000
    Additional corporate discount on select profilesRs. 20,000Rs. 20,000
    Right Front Three Quarter

    The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 October, 2023 and may vary depending on the model, region, dealership, colour, variant, and other factors. Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised dealership to know more about the offers. Notably, there are no offers on the recently launched Honda Elevate SUV. 

