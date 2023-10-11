Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in October 2023

- Honda City has the maximum discount
- No discount on the Elevate SUV
Honda Cars India has announced heavy discounts across its sedan line-up ahead of the festive season. The Japanese automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 on the City and the Amaze sedan for October 2023.
Listed below are the discounts on these Honda sedans:
|Discounts
|Honda City
|Honda Amaze
|Cash discount
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Exchange bonus
|Rs 6,000
|-
|Loyal Bonus
|Rs. 4,000
|Rs. 4,000
|Corporate discount
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 3,000
|Honda to Honda exchange bonus
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Additional corporate discount on select profiles
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 20,000
The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 October, 2023 and may vary depending on the model, region, dealership, colour, variant, and other factors. Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised dealership to know more about the offers. Notably, there are no offers on the recently launched Honda Elevate SUV.