Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in October 2023

Honda City has the maximum discount

No discount on the Elevate SUV

Honda Cars India has announced heavy discounts across its sedan line-up ahead of the festive season. The Japanese automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 on the City and the Amaze sedan for October 2023.

Listed below are the discounts on these Honda sedans:

Discounts Honda City Honda Amaze Cash discount Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Exchange bonus Rs 6,000 - Loyal Bonus Rs. 4,000 Rs. 4,000 Corporate discount Rs. 5,000 Rs. 3,000 Honda to Honda exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Additional corporate discount on select profiles Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000

The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 October, 2023 and may vary depending on the model, region, dealership, colour, variant, and other factors. Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised dealership to know more about the offers. Notably, there are no offers on the recently launched Honda Elevate SUV.