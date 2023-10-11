CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in October revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in October revealed
    • Available in three variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 19.99 lakh

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors has revealed the waiting period of its entire range in October 2023. Among the list is the longest-selling model of Toyota, the Innova Crysta which is available at a starting price of Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Innova Crysta can be had with seven- and eight-seater options across three variants, namely, GX, VX, and ZX. As for the waiting period, all variants command a standard waiting period of six to seven months from the day of booking. This may vary depending on the location, variant, dealership, and stock availability. we recommend contacting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Mechanically, the three-row people mover is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This BS6 Phase 2.0-updated engine is capable of producing 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque.

    In other news, the Japanese automaker registered sales of 23,590 units in September 2023. This is a 53 per cent growth over the last year’s 15,378 units.

