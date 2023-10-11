Tata Harrier facelift base variant detailed in pictures

New Harrier prices expected to be revealed in the coming weeks

Gets cosmetic updates and feature additions over the outgoing model

Earlier this month, Tata Motors unveiled the facelifted Harrier and Safari in India, ahead of its official launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Let us take a closer look at the base variant of the five-seat SUV that will be available in 10 variants.

As seen in the images here, the new Harrier Smart (O) variant gets triangular headlamp housings, blacked-out grille and ORVMs, projector headlights, faux skid plates, LED light bars at the front and rear, LED taillights, and 17-inch silver alloy wheels. Inside, it receives features like six airbags, TPMS, new four-spoke steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, manual handbrake, automatic climate control, AC vents for the second row, and a 60:40 split function for the second-row seats.

Compared to the top-spec Tata Harrier facelift Fearless+ variant, the base variant misses out on a gesture-powered tailgate, 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the Harrier in its updated avatar will continue to source power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. This motor, which is mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The carmaker also released the increased mileage numbers of the model, details of which can be read on our website.