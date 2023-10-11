CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 43,000 in October 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 43,000 in October 2023
    • Grand i10 Nios prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh
    • Select variants have a waiting period too

    A few Hyundai dealers across the country are offering large discounts on their products in October 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    In this article, let us take a closer look at the discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback. The entry-level offering from the Korean brand is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

    At the same time, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also commands a waiting period ranging from two to 10 weeks this month. The model is offered in four variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Under the hood is a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also up for offer are CNG versions.

    Top 10 cars in India in September 2023; sales data revealed

