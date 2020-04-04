Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota to support healthcare professionals and daily wage workers

April 04, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Toyota to support healthcare professionals and daily wage workers

- To provide Personal Protective Equipment kits to the medical workforce in Karnataka

- Will distribute daily food rations and essential kits to daily wage workers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is offering its support in light of the overwhelming consequences being faced by the medical staff at hospitals and daily wage earners due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a part of this, the company has announced to give away Personal Protective Equipment kits (PPE) to the medical staff and public health workforce in the state of Karnataka. 

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

The distribution of these PPE kits, also known as hazmat suits will be executed in a phased manner wherein 1,000 suits will be provided in phase-1, followed by 2,000 sets in phase-2.

Likewise, the company will also distribute food rations every day to daily wage workers, through the Government of Karnataka’s local district administration in Ramanagara near Bangalore. This will basically comprise of 1,000 essential kits and food supplies; each kit consists of 20 food items and some essential commodities.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior
