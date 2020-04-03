Please Tell Us Your City

  Tata Hexa records zero sales in March 2020

Tata Hexa records zero sales in March 2020

April 03, 2020, 11:46 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
959 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Hexa records zero sales in March 2020

- Zero units of Hexa dispatched in March

- Tata seems to have stopped Hexa’s production temporarily

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the domestic market has witnessed a slump in sales. What’s more, carmakers have halted production of its vehicles as the Government of India imposed a 21-day nation-wide lockdown. In a surprising turn of events, Tata Motors has recorded zero sales of the Hexa in March 2020.

Tata Motors seems to have stopped the production of the Hexa in March. Why do we say this? Well, Tata manufactured the BS4 Hexa till February, but hasn’t produced or dispatched a single unit of the MPV in March despite the fact that the plant being operational till mid-March. Apparently, Tata Motors didn’t want to produce the BS6 Hexa yet as it wanted to start production only post the BS6 emissions came into effect.

The BS6 Tata Hexa will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor diesel motor. In the BS4 guise, it was available in two states of tune – 148bhp/320Nm and 154bhp/400Nm. The former was limited to the base trim, while all other variants got the latter.

Besides the regular BS6 Hexa, Tata Motors will also launch the Hexa Safari Edition in India. The same was showcased as a concept at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020.

