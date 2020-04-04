Please Tell Us Your City

  • Hyundai comes up with new initiatives to fight against COVID-19

Hyundai comes up with new initiatives to fight against COVID-19

April 04, 2020, 12:03 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1524 Views
Hyundai comes up with new initiatives to fight against COVID-19

- To donate funds for relief

- Join hands with vendors to supply ventilators

- Provide necessary equipment and materials to hospitals

Hyundai has ramped up its CSR initiatives in India apart from supporting customers in the midst of this Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The new initiatives are with an aim to provide all kinds of help to the Central and State government.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) is the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL). It will not only contribute towards the various relief funds, but also provide the Indian Medical Fraternity with all the possible protective and patient care equipment. All these efforts are in line with the company's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity', which aligns with its core values of community service.

Apart from contributing to the PM CARES fund, contributions have been made towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund as well. The manufacturer has also taken up the responsibility to provide COVID-19 diagnostic kits imported from South Korea. What’s more, it has collaborated with a local manufacturer for increasing the production of ventilators to meet growing demand in Tamil Nadu and other states. Apart from this, a prototype ventilator developed in-house has already been submitted to the Government of Tamil Nadu for consideration.

Earlier, HMIL had come up with extended warranty and emergency road-side assistance for customers. Now, HMIF is also enhancing its support and care of the society and communities with the afore-mentioned activities. In addition, it will also provide necessary food material in the form of dry ration to needy people daily. All of this is in coordination with local Government and authorities and all of these are great gestures from a car manufacturer especially in this time of a global crisis.

  • Santro
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Hyundai against COVID-19
  • Hyundai CSR initiative
