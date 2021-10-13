CarWale
    Toyota Rumion trademarked in India; Ertiga-based MPV coming soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Rumion trademarked in India; Ertiga-based MPV coming soon?

    - The Toyota Rumion could be launched in India after the arrival of the Maruti Ciaz-based Belta sedan

    - The badge-engineered MPV is likely to be powered by a 103bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Earlier this week, Toyota unveiled the Rumion in the South African market as a budget MPV that is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Now, the company has filed a trademark for the Rumion nameplate in India, suggesting that the badge-engineered model could be launched in India soon. Recent spy images also revealed the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Toyota Belta which was spotted dor the export markets, details of which are available here.

    Front View

    In terms of design, the Toyota Rumion MPV is largely identical to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that it is based on. A few notable changes include a new three-slat chrome grille, as well as Toyota badges at the front and rear as well as on the alloy wheels.

    Rear Logo

    In terms of features, the South-African spec Toyota Rumion gets dual-pod headlamps, LED tail lights, 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, and cooled cup-holders.

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Toyota Rumion is powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. We expect the mechanicals as well as a majority of the features of the South African-spec model to be carried over to the India-spec Rumion. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 7.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - What to expect
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition spotted yet again

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

