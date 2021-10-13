Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition - What to expect

Introduction

We have seen manufacturers bringing in special editions of cars on completing a milestone or during the festive season. Now, Kia Motors has both reasons to launch the Sonet Anniversary Edition this festive season. It is said that this model will be a limited edition and be sold till March 2022. We shall detail its specifics which were revealed recently, thanks to a leaked brochure.

Exterior and Interior

This special Anniversary Edition is likely to be based on the current HTX trim of the Sonet. The cosmetic additions on the car include a special Anniversary Edition badge and the unique 'Aurochs' front and rear skid plates with orange embellishments. These tangerine accents can also be seen on its grille, side door garnish, and alloy wheels. We can expect similar highlights to be introduced inside its cabin as well.

Engine and gearbox

The Anniversary Edition will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This unit comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT. Then, there's a 1.5-litre diesel motor that will be equipped with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Colour options

According to the leaked brochure, the Sonet Anniversary Edition will be available in four colour options. These include Aurora Black Pearl, Silver Steel, Glacier White Pearl, and Gravity Grey.