    Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition spotted yet again

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition spotted yet again

    - Likely to be available in limited numbers

    - Expected to be launched soon

    A few months back, Mahindra announced a new Javelin Edition of its newly launched XUV700. The carmaker even got the name trademarked for the special edition of the SUV. Earlier this month, the production-spec model of the Javelin Edition was spied with golden colour highlights, details of which can be read here. This time around, more clear pictures of the unique edition have surfaced on the web. 

    The Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition will be painted in the Midnight Blue shade. The differentiating highlights can be seen on the vertical front grille slats that have been painted in golden colour. At the rear, there is a unique badging with the golden lettering ’68.55’ and ’87.58’ on the tailgate. The 18-inch alloy wheels get the same design as the one offered on the top-spec AX7 trim. Similar lettering can also be seen on the beige theme dashboard along with golden stitching. 

    The technical specifications of the XUV700 Javelin Edition are not yet known. However, the standard XUV700 is offered with both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Both the engines are available in manual as well as automatic transmissions with the top-spec diesel derivative with an all-wheel-drive configuration. 

    Recently, Mahindra amassed 50,000 bookings for the XUV700 in two days. The deliveries of the petrol variants will commence from the last week of this month while that of the diesel versions will begin from the last week of November 2021. To know more about the XUV700, click here.

