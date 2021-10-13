CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun now available under subscription program in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Volkswagen had introduced the subscription model for other products last month

    - The subscription-based model for the Taigun will be available in the Dynamic Line and GT Plus variants 

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended the subscription-based car ownership model to its latest model, the Taigun. With the addition of the Taigun, Volkswagen has made its entire product portfolio accessible to customers for car subscriptions, enabling them with multiple ownership models. The brand had introduced the subscription-based model for Polo, Vento, and T-Roc in September 2021, in partnership with Orix.

    The subscription-based model will be available on the Dynamic Line and GT Plus variant of the Volkswagen Taigun, with monthly rentals starting at Rs 28,000. The Taigun can be subscribed for a period of 24, 36, or 48 months, depending upon the need of the consumers, and will come with 100 per cent on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover, and an option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customer. The model will come with a white number plate and will be available at 30 Volkswagen outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With a core objective of being accessible to customers, we, at Volkswagen have worked towards our omni-channel mobility offering. The aim is to provide customers the choice of their preferred ownership model that suits their lifestyle and comfort.”

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
