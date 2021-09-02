Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers sale of 12,772 units in August 2021

- TKM registered a Y-o-Y growth of 130 per cent last month

- The company sold 85,209 units in 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that the company sold a total of 12,772 units in the month of August 2021, compared to 5,555 units it sold during the same period last year. The carmaker thus registered a Y-o-Y growth of 130 per cent.

The cumulative wholesale numbers of Toyota India for the period January to August 2021 stand at 85,209 units when compared to 39,627 units sold in the corresponding period last year, thereby registering a growth of 115 per cent.

Commenting on the occasion, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are witnessing a steady growth after the second wave and the trend continues in August as well. Customer orders are healthy, and the retail sales have shown an improvement as compared to last month. The segment dominance of Innova Crysta and Fortuner continues, as both the models have recorded good demand and witnessing growing sales in their respective segments. Glanza and Urban Cruiser also continue to garner sustained sales; we are happy to note that both the offerings continue to meet the aspirations of our younger customers. We are thankful to all our customers for their relentless support to the brand and the trust they have shown in our entire range of products.”