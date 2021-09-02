CarWale
    Hyundai i20 N Line launched; offers 27 unique and advanced features

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    677 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line launched; offers 27 unique and advanced features

    - Powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine which generates 118bhp/172Nm 

    - Available in N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT), and N8 (DCT) variant options

    Post much wait, Hyundai had finally launched the i20 N Line in India. The newly introduced model is based on the Asta variant of the i20. The i20 N Line is available in both N6 and N8 variant options. The i20 N Line is available in four monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include – Thunder Blue (new exclusive option), Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White. The dual-tone colour options include – Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. 

    The vehicle gets 27 new, unique and advanced features which are as follows – 

    Exterior 

    - Sporty two-tone front bumper

    - Chequered flag-inspired front grille

    - Athletic red detail on front skid plate (silver highlight for red exterior colour)

    - Athletic red detail on side sill garnish (silver highlight for red exterior colour)

    - Front disc brakes with red calliper

    - 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo

    - Twin-tip muffler

    - Sporty tailgate spoiler

    - Side wing spoiler

    - Front fog lamp chrome garnish

    - Dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish

    Interior 

    - Three-spoke steering wheel with N logo

    - Perforated artificial leather-wrapped gear knob with N logo

    - Red ambient lights 

    - Chequered flag design on artificial leather seats with N logo

    - Sporty black interior with athletic red inserts 

    Performance components 

    All four disc brakes 

    - Exhaust sound tuning 

    - Re-tuned suspension to offer an agile ride and handling 

    - Steering has been set up for strong on-centre feel

    - Paddle shifters 

    Technology

    - Electrochromic IRVM

    - Smart electric sunroof (Voice recognition command)

    - Driver window control (Voice recognition command)

    Welcome function (Voice recognition command) 

    - Where am I? (Voice recognition command)

    - Soccer score update (Voice recognition command)

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    ₹ 9.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Tata Motors sells 28,018 passenger vehicles in August 2021

