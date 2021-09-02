Hyundai i20 N Line launched; offers 27 unique and advanced features

- Powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine which generates 118bhp/172Nm

- Available in N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT), and N8 (DCT) variant options

Post much wait, Hyundai had finally launched the i20 N Line in India. The newly introduced model is based on the Asta variant of the i20. The i20 N Line is available in both N6 and N8 variant options. The i20 N Line is available in four monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include – Thunder Blue (new exclusive option), Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White. The dual-tone colour options include – Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

The vehicle gets 27 new, unique and advanced features which are as follows –

Exterior

- Sporty two-tone front bumper

- Chequered flag-inspired front grille

- Athletic red detail on front skid plate (silver highlight for red exterior colour)

- Athletic red detail on side sill garnish (silver highlight for red exterior colour)

- Front disc brakes with red calliper

- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo

- Twin-tip muffler

- Sporty tailgate spoiler

- Side wing spoiler

- Front fog lamp chrome garnish

- Dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish

Interior

- Three-spoke steering wheel with N logo

- Perforated artificial leather-wrapped gear knob with N logo

- Red ambient lights

- Chequered flag design on artificial leather seats with N logo

- Sporty black interior with athletic red inserts

Performance components

- All four disc brakes

- Exhaust sound tuning

- Re-tuned suspension to offer an agile ride and handling

- Steering has been set up for strong on-centre feel

- Paddle shifters

Technology

- Electrochromic IRVM

- Smart electric sunroof (Voice recognition command)

- Driver window control (Voice recognition command)

- Welcome function (Voice recognition command)

- Where am I? (Voice recognition command)

- Soccer score update (Voice recognition command)