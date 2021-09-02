Hyundai i20 N Line launched; offers 27 unique and advanced features

- Powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine which generates 118bhp/172Nm
- Available in N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT), and N8 (DCT) variant options
Post much wait, Hyundai had finally launched the i20 N Line in India. The newly introduced model is based on the Asta variant of the i20. The i20 N Line is available in both N6 and N8 variant options. The i20 N Line is available in four monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include – Thunder Blue (new exclusive option), Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White. The dual-tone colour options include – Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.
The vehicle gets 27 new, unique and advanced features which are as follows –
Exterior
- Sporty two-tone front bumper
- Chequered flag-inspired front grille
- Athletic red detail on front skid plate (silver highlight for red exterior colour)
- Athletic red detail on side sill garnish (silver highlight for red exterior colour)
- Front disc brakes with red calliper
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo
- Twin-tip muffler
- Sporty tailgate spoiler
- Side wing spoiler
- Front fog lamp chrome garnish
- Dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish
Interior
- Three-spoke steering wheel with N logo
- Perforated artificial leather-wrapped gear knob with N logo
- Red ambient lights
- Chequered flag design on artificial leather seats with N logo
- Sporty black interior with athletic red inserts
Performance components
- All four disc brakes
- Exhaust sound tuning
- Re-tuned suspension to offer an agile ride and handling
- Steering has been set up for strong on-centre feel
- Paddle shifters
Technology
- Electrochromic IRVM
- Smart electric sunroof (Voice recognition command)
- Driver window control (Voice recognition command)
- Welcome function (Voice recognition command)
- Where am I? (Voice recognition command)
- Soccer score update (Voice recognition command)