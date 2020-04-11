Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Kirloskar Motor offers services to COVID-19 healthcare workers

April 11, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Toyota Kirloskar Motor offers services to COVID-19 healthcare workers

- Deploys 14 buses to support the health department of the government of Karnataka

- Hands over hazmat suits to government health volunteers

In wake of the growing number of Coronavirus cases in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced more specific measures to aid the Karnataka state government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As doctors, paramedics and other hospital staff at the frontline need more Personal Protective Equipment Kits (PPE) and other support, TKM today has offered transportation support along with 1,000 hazmat suits to the Bangalore Medical College (BMCRI). Meanwhile, the company is already known to be handing over an additional 2,000 of these hazmat suits to the government.

Toyota Camry Interior

TKM has also deployed ten buses to the BMCRI, and another four buses to the health department of Ramanagara district to enable convenient and safe mobility for healthcare workers. These buses will be available 24/7 (till April 30) for the medical staff to perform their duties while visiting hospitals, doing field-work or other coordination jobs.

Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Senior VP, External Affairs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “In such uncertain circumstances, Toyota Kirloskar Motor as a responsible and committed corporate, is steadfast in its resolve to continue its support to the government of Karnataka in tackling this nationwide emergency.”

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Yaris
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
