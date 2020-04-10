Ford Puma ST spotted sans camouflage

- The performance version of Ford’s newest compact SUV

- Expected to debut later this year

Ford reincarnated the iconic Puma nameplate for a compact SUV which is positioned above the EcoSport. Now, like other Ford models, the Puma will also receive a souped-up ST and RS version. The former was caught by our spy sleuths sans any camouflage undergoing testing in southern Europe.

Compared to the standard model, the Puma ST has a revised and aggressive fascia with larger intakes on the bumper and subtle splitter below. It also seems to ride lower and is equipped with sportier side skirts. However, the taping on the wheel arches hints that the production model could be equipped with an even flared design.

Even the wheels are bigger and are wrapped in low-profile tyres. At the back, a roof-mounted spoiler is present whereas the lower bumper now gets two circular exhaust tips instead of one. The cabin might also receive some upgrades in terms of equipment. We suspect sports seats, Alcantara upholstery, and some brushed aluminium inserts to adorn the cabin.

Being an ST badged Ford, we suspect the same 1.5-litre EcoBoost to be plonked under the hood. This motor puts out close to 200bhp and 290Nm in the Fiesta ST. The three-cylinder turbocharged motor will be paired to a six-speed manual sending power to the front wheels only. Meanwhile, an even more potent RS version is also on the cards. But that will come later.

The debut of the Puma ST is expected to happen later this year. It will rival the performance version of other Euro compact SUVs like the Hyundai Kona, Volkswagen T-Roc, Nissan Juke and Seat Ateca.