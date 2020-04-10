Please Tell Us Your City

  Coronavirus pandemic: Manufacturers alter logos to promote social distancing

Coronavirus pandemic: Manufacturers alter logos to promote social distancing

April 10, 2020, 08:57 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
834 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Manufacturers alter logos to promote social distancing

- Brands including Hyundai, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz promote social distancing

- Automobile manufacturers are also using the plants to produce face masks and ventilators

In a move aiming at promoting social distancing, automobile manufacturers across the globe have shared tweaked versions of their logos. Brands including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Volkswagen have undertaken the initiative.

Exterior

As seen in the images posted here, the brands have edited their logos and created a gap in between, promoting the cause of social distancing. The move to promote social distancing is due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected multiple regions across the globe.

Exterior

Apart from altering the logos, a few companies have also begun producing products to help fight COVID-19 such as production of face masks and ventilators, most of which are being manufactured at the company’s production facilities where vehicles are usually produced.

