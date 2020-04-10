Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Top 3 highest selling SUVs in financial year 2019-20

Top 3 highest selling SUVs in financial year 2019-20

April 10, 2020, 08:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
15927 Views
Be the first to comment
Top 3 highest selling SUVs in financial year 2019-20

The financial year (FY) 2019-20 has not been profitable for almost all major car manufacturers in India. Only few models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Seltos and the Renault Triber have been the popular selling models in the last fiscal. The SUV segment which looked promising initially, has also witnessed a significant drop in sales.

In terms of sales in the SUV segment in FY’19-20, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the highest selling SUV with 1,10,641 unit sales. However, sales for the Vitara Brezza have dropped by 30 per cent as against 1,57,880 units sold in FY’18-19. The company has introduced the new Vitara Brezza in India on 24 February. Post the lockdown period, the sales for the new Vitara Brezza is expected to witness a significant growth. 

The second highest selling SUV for FY’19-20 is the Hyundai Venue. Hyundai launched the Venue in India in May 2019. From the time of its launch, till the end of March 2020, the company has sold 93,624 units of the Venue in India. Recently, the Hyundai Venue has received the BS6 engine update in both petrol and diesel options. 

Hyundai Creta is the third highest selling model in India in FY’19-20. Hyundai has sold 82,074 units in FY’19-20. However, the sales for the Creta have dropped by 34 per cent in the last fiscal as the company had sold 1,24,300 units in FY’18-19. The drop in sales is also attributed to stock correction activity from the company to make way for the new-generation BS6 compliant Creta. Hyundai recently launched the new Creta in India on 16 March. Sales for the new Creta is also expected to witness a substantial rise post the lockdown period.

  • Hyundai
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

237 Likes
193994 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2131 Likes
405985 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in