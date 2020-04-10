Top 3 highest selling SUVs in financial year 2019-20

The financial year (FY) 2019-20 has not been profitable for almost all major car manufacturers in India. Only few models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Seltos and the Renault Triber have been the popular selling models in the last fiscal. The SUV segment which looked promising initially, has also witnessed a significant drop in sales.

In terms of sales in the SUV segment in FY’19-20, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the highest selling SUV with 1,10,641 unit sales. However, sales for the Vitara Brezza have dropped by 30 per cent as against 1,57,880 units sold in FY’18-19. The company has introduced the new Vitara Brezza in India on 24 February. Post the lockdown period, the sales for the new Vitara Brezza is expected to witness a significant growth.

The second highest selling SUV for FY’19-20 is the Hyundai Venue. Hyundai launched the Venue in India in May 2019. From the time of its launch, till the end of March 2020, the company has sold 93,624 units of the Venue in India. Recently, the Hyundai Venue has received the BS6 engine update in both petrol and diesel options.

Hyundai Creta is the third highest selling model in India in FY’19-20. Hyundai has sold 82,074 units in FY’19-20. However, the sales for the Creta have dropped by 34 per cent in the last fiscal as the company had sold 1,24,300 units in FY’18-19. The drop in sales is also attributed to stock correction activity from the company to make way for the new-generation BS6 compliant Creta. Hyundai recently launched the new Creta in India on 16 March. Sales for the new Creta is also expected to witness a substantial rise post the lockdown period.