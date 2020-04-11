Last of previous-gen Porsche 911 to be auctioned for Coronavirus relief fund

- 991-gen Speedster will be auctioned off at RM Sotheby’s new online platform

- Proceedings would be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

Porsche along with RM Sotheby’s will host a unique online charitable auction. They will be selling off the last-ever 991-generation 911 and the proceedings (excluding taxes and fees) will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

The last serial production model 991-gen 911 to roll-off from the production line at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory is a unique 911 Speedster. It is one of the 1,948 examples (a tribute to the year the company was founded) made to commemorate 70 years of Porsche. The winning bidder will be invited for a personal tour of Porsche Weissach development headquarter. It would also include some track time with Porsche’s heads of 911 and GT lines.

The unregistered 911 Speedster wears the unique plaque between the seats. And the winning bidder can choose their preferred number from one to 1948. Most of the final edition 911 is in transit to owners around the world while some are still receiving bespoke touches at Porsche Exclusive. But this Speedster going under the hammer was built in December last year and is genuinely the final car of the seventh generation 911. And the authenticity is confirmed by its chassis number, claims the German carmaker.

Also supporting the auction is Porsche Design who will be selling off a bespoke 911 Speedster Heritage Design chronograph watch. This watch has as a strap made of the same cognac leather used in the interior of the Speedster. And a silver winding rotor mirrors the car’s wheel’s design. Made in Switzerland, the watch also features the final 911’s chassis number on it.

Meanwhile, this one-week auction will be held via RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform. The auction will be carried online to adhere to social distancing guidelines without delaying the charitable fundraiser. The United Way Worldwide will be the beneficiary of the auction in the U.S. The auction follows Porsche’s support to Atlanta Public Schools (APS). Starting next week, employee volunteers from the North American headquarters of Porsche will help APS deliver daily meals to students at home who require nutrition assistance while the district is closed due to COVID-19.