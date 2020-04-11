Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Last of previous-gen Porsche 911 to be auctioned for Coronavirus relief fund

Last of previous-gen Porsche 911 to be auctioned for Coronavirus relief fund

April 11, 2020, 02:03 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
404 Views
Be the first to comment
Last of previous-gen Porsche 911 to be auctioned for Coronavirus relief fund

- 991-gen Speedster will be auctioned off at RM Sotheby’s new online platform

- Proceedings would be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

Porsche along with RM Sotheby’s will host a unique online charitable auction. They will be selling off the last-ever 991-generation 911 and the proceedings (excluding taxes and fees) will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

The last serial production model 991-gen 911 to roll-off from the production line at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory is a unique 911 Speedster. It is one of the 1,948 examples (a tribute to the year the company was founded) made to commemorate 70 years of Porsche. The winning bidder will be invited for a personal tour of Porsche Weissach development headquarter. It would also include some track time with Porsche’s heads of 911 and GT lines. 

Porsche 911 Exterior

The unregistered 911 Speedster wears the unique plaque between the seats. And the winning bidder can choose their preferred number from one to 1948. Most of the final edition 911 is in transit to owners around the world while some are still receiving bespoke touches at Porsche Exclusive. But this Speedster going under the hammer was built in December last year and is genuinely the final car of the seventh generation 911. And the authenticity is confirmed by its chassis number, claims the German carmaker. 

Also supporting the auction is Porsche Design who will be selling off a bespoke 911 Speedster Heritage Design chronograph watch. This watch has as a strap made of the same cognac leather used in the interior of the Speedster. And a silver winding rotor mirrors the car’s wheel’s design. Made in Switzerland, the watch also features the final 911’s chassis number on it. 

Meanwhile, this one-week auction will be held via RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform. The auction will be carried online to adhere to social distancing guidelines without delaying the charitable fundraiser. The United Way Worldwide will be the beneficiary of the auction in the U.S. The auction follows Porsche’s support to Atlanta Public Schools (APS). Starting next week, employee volunteers from the North American headquarters of Porsche will help APS deliver daily meals to students at home who require nutrition assistance while the district is closed due to COVID-19.

  • Porsche
  • Porsche 911
  • 911
  • 911 Speedster
  • 991 911
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Porsche 911 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.29 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 2.11 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.18 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.12 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.2 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.03 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.05 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
5354 Views

Porsche Cayenne, Macan OffRoad Experience

Porsche Cayenne, Macan OffRoad Experience

Porsche India were kind enough to invite us for ...

964 Likes
80177 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in