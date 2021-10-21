CarWale
    Toyota introduces various financial schemes this festive season

    Ninad Ambre

    - New festive campaign announced

    - 'Victorious October' available in southern states

    - Many special offers and buyback schemes are being offered

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced different offers under its 'Victorious October' program. This scheme is valid in select markets till October 31, 2021.

    This campaign has already begun in five southern states of India. Under this, there are special offers and buyback schemes for the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Glanza. You'd know that these cars are already being offered as subscription-based models, and now the carmaker has brought in some additional schemes. Now, all Toyota cars will be available with the 'Buy now Pay in Feb 2022' scheme. What's more, there's up to 90 per cent funding available on the on-road cost of a vehicle as well.

    Do note that all of the afore-mentioned offers are valid on a new car purchase. Also, these can be availed only at authorised Toyota dealerships. For now, this scheme is available in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The manufacturer might extend these offers to more regions, especially with the ongoing festive season. For more information, buyers can contact their nearest authorised Toyota dealership and avail of all applicable benefits.

