    Skoda Slavia to be unveiled in the third week of November

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Slavia to be unveiled in the third week of November

    - To be positioned above the Rapid 

    - Will be a petrol-only sedan

    The next model in the pipeline from the Czech carmaker, Skoda is the mid-size sedan that was recently christened as the Slavia. As per our sources, we can say that the unveiling of the sedan is not far and could be revealed sometime in the third week of November 2021. 

    The Slavia will be the second model after the Skoda Kushaq to be based on the localised MQB A0 IN platform. It will have a bigger footprint as compared to the current-gen Rapid. While not much is known about its exterior styling, the recent spy pictures suggest the signature butterfly grille and projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. Besides these, the Slavia is expected to ride on 16-inch alloy wheels and have turn indicators on ORVMs, a shark fin antenna, and split tail lamps. 

    Skoda, sticking to its petrol-only policy, will most likely power the Slavia with 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines with both manual and automatic transmissions. Both these engines have also been deployed on the recently launched Skoda Kushaq. 

