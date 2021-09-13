New Skoda mid-size sedan spied testing; likely to get projector headlamps and rear disc brakes

- To be introduced by the end of 2021

- Will be a petrol-only sedan offering

With the Skoda Kushaq setting the pace for the Czech carmaker in India, Skoda has begun working on its next offering. Yes, the Kodiaq facelift is due for launch in the coming months, however, Skoda’s new mid-size sedan is the one that is being developed from the ground up. This new sedan will co-exist with the current Rapid and is internally codenamed ANB.

Likely to be called the ‘Slavia’, the upcoming mid-size sedan has been spotted testing on foreign lands. The India-spec model will be built on the localised MQB A0 IN architecture and will be bigger in dimensions than the outgoing Rapid. As seen in the new spy images, the front fascia wears the signature butterfly shaped grille with vertical slats that is flanked by sharper looking projector headlamps with integrated horizontal DRLs. The circular fog lamps are housed further down on the bumper.

While the test mule remains largely cloaked, the turn indicators on ORVMs, 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with black finish and disc brakes on all four wheels can be seen. At the rear, one can also spot the black shark fin antenna, veiled split LED tail lamps, and a boot mounted number plate recess.

The Slavia is likely to be powered by two petrol engines. One will be the 1.0-litre TSI motor that does duty on the Rapid. It will also get the powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine that will be sourced from the recently launched Kushaq. Both the engines expected to be offered by manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon its arrival, the Slavia will go up against the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the Volkswagen Vento.