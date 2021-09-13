New car unveils in India this week

Gearing up for the festive season, car manufacturers plan to officially unveil the production-ready versions of their respective upcoming car models. This week, three new SUVs will be introduced in the country. Read below to learn more about them –

Force Gurkha

Post much wait, Force Motors will finally unveil the BS6 compliant Gurkha in India on 15 September. The SUV was last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The updated model will offer four captain seats with individual armrests for the second row. Moreover, the SUV will be available in both three-door and five-door configurations. Some of the distinctive highlights include new circular headlamps with LED DRLs black front and rear bumpers, fog lights, black ORVMs, and new alloy wheels for freshness. The SUV will get vertically-positioned tail lights and a tow hook for added convenience.

Mechanically, the upcoming Force Gurkha will be powered by 2.6-litre BS6-compliant diesel engine that generates 89bhp. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission and will also offer an all-wheel-drive setup. To learn more about the upcoming Force Gurkha, click here.

MG Astor

MG Motor India will unveil its technologically advanced SUV, the Astor on 15 September. Coincidentally, the Astor will be revealed on the same date as the upcoming BS6 Gurkha. The upcoming SUV will also debut industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology. The company claims that the upcoming SUV has been tested and developed for Indian conditions. To learn more about the technology, click here.

The MG Astor is expected to be launched close to Diwali. Mechanical details are not known for now. The SUV is expected to be available in two petrol engine options - 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options, which are currently offered in the international markets.

Citroën compact SUV

Citroën will soon expand its product portfolio in India with a new B-segment SUV. Ahead of its official launch, the company will unveil the compact SUV, codenamed C21, on 16 September. The upcoming vehicle will be based on Citroën’s Compact Modular Platform (CMP) and is likely to be locally built in India.

Mechanically, the upcoming Citroën compact SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This engine is likely to be mated to a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. To learn more about the upcoming Citroën compact SUV, click here.