New BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants launched in India; prices start at Rs 77.90 lakh

- Available in 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options

- It offers features such as gesture control, reversing assistant, Live Cockpit Professional, and more

German premium car manufacturer, BMW has expanded the X5 product line-up in the country with the launch of the xDrive30d SportX Plus (Rs 79.50 lakh, ex-showroom) and the xDrive40i Sportx Plus (Rs 77.90 lakh, ex-showroom). Both these new variants are locally produced at the BMW facility in Chennai.

Exterior

The fascia features the familiar one-piece hexagonal kidney grille with a sculpted bonnet and short overhangs. Furthermore, the vehicles offer LED headlights and LED front fog lamps that add to its muscular character. The side profile is accentuated by satin-finished aluminum roof rails, while the rear gets 3D wrap-around LED taillights.

Interior

The newly introduced SportX Plus variants offer sporty highlights in the form of leather steering wheel, sports seats, and four-zone automatic climate control. Additionally, the vehicles offer a panoramic glass roof, welcome light carpet, and ambient lighting for added convenience. The features like electroplated controls and electrically adjustable roller sunblinds further enhances the luxury commuting experience.

The SUV offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest 7.0 BMW operating system with navigation. Additionally, the vehicle also offers features such as gesture control, display key, head-up display, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, the vehicle is also equipped with parking assistant, reversing assistant, and a new 205W HiFi loudspeaker system.

Engine

Under the hood, the BMW X5 xDrive30d is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 261bhp and 620Nm of torque between 1,500-2,500rpm. The diesel version is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 6.5 seconds. On the other hand, the BMW X5 xDrive40i is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine which generates 335bhp and 450Nm of torque between 1,500 – 5,200rpm. The petrol variant is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 5.5 seconds.

Safety

In terms of safety, the vehicle offers six airbags, attentiveness assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounting. The emergency spare wheel is integrated under the load floor to offer more space in the luggage compartment.