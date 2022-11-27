CarWale

    Toyota Innova HyCross – Top 5 interior highlights

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Innova HyCross – Top 5 interior highlights

    Toyota unveiled its new-generation Innova HyCross for the Indian market on 25 November, and a lot has changed with this iteration of the Innova. We've already discussed the top five exterior features of the MPV, so here are the top five interior highlights of the all-new Innova HyCross.

    1. Modern Dashboard layout

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    The new dashboard design is upmarket and looks refreshing while still resembling a Toyota. The dashboard is finished in dual-tone and has soft-touch materials, with almost no scratchy plastic. A large floating infotainment touchscreen is visible, with silver accented AC vents sitting above its controls. Then, the gear lever is mounted upright on the dashboard, freeing up a lot of space in the centre console.

    2. More tech

    Toyota Innova Hycross Instrument Cluster

    Previous generations of Innova were known for their functionality over features. This time, however, the MPV is filled to the brim with technology. This includes a 10.1-inch floating infotainment display, JBL-sourced music system, multi-zone climate control system, Toyota i-Connect, multi-functional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and more.

    3. Comfort and features

    Toyota Innova Hycross Sunroof/Moonroof

    The Innova's USP has always been its comfortable and spacious cabin, and with HyCross they have taken it a step further with new features such as a powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, captain seats for the rear passenger with recline mode and leg rest feature, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and ac vents mounted on the roof, powered tailgate, and rear sunshades. 

    4. Improved safety

    Toyota Innova Hycross Infotainment System

    With the new Innova Hycross, the Japanese automaker has taken safety even more seriously. Thus, this MPV includes a 360-degree surround camera, six airbags, ESP, hill hold/descent control, blind spot monitoring, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It also gets the Toyota Safety Sense suite or ADAS which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto high beam assist, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert system, and more.

    5. Interior seat layout

    Toyota Innova Hycross Rear Seats

    The interior of the Innova has always been spacious, and with an extended wheelbase, HyCross gets even more space inside the cabin, with a choice of seven or eight seats. The seven-seater version will have two captain seats in the middle row with ottoman functions and a bench seat in the third row. However, the second and third rows of the eight-seater model will have bench seats. Three-point seat belts will be equipped for all commuters, including the third row.

