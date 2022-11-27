CarWale

    Toyota Innova HyCross – Top 5 exterior highlights

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Innova HyCross – Top 5 exterior highlights

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled its much-anticipated new-generation MPV, the Innova HyCross, for the Indian market. We've already covered its launch story, and here are its top five exterior highlights.

    1. Redesigned front fascia

    For the new-generation Innova, the Japanese automaker has overturned the MPV design language. The new design elements are reminiscent of an SUV. And the new Innova HyCross looks sportier thanks to a new honeycomb mesh grille, prominent creased bonnet lines, and a muscular front bumper.

    2. SUV-like side profile

    The butch character lines, larger wheel arches, new set of 18-inch alloy wheels, thin body cladding, and the slightly sloping roofline effect due to its quarter glass make the side profile look even more like an SUV. The wheelbase of the new Innova stands at 2,850 mm, making it longer and slightly wider than the current Innova Crysta.

    3. All LED lights

    The vehicle now has sleeker LED headlamps with LED DRLs that also work as indicators housed beneath them in large air vents. It also gets sleeker wraparound LED tail lights at the back.

    4. Tech on the outside

    This new Toyota Innova HyCross comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and provisions for ADAS sensors and radar.

    5. Blacked-out elements

    All the visible elements have been toned down, and a prominently black finish has been applied to the vehicle. This includes blacked-out elements in the grille, bumpers, shoulder lines, and so on.

    Click here for the top five interior highlights of the new Toyota Innova HyCross.

