Toyota Innova Hycross accessories list revealed

- Bookings commence, prices likely to be announced in January 2023

- Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and Hybrid engine options

Toyota has officially raised curtains over the new Innova Hycross. The variant-wise prices will be announced at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The MPV will be offered in both petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options. The G and GX variants are limited to the petrol engine option, while the Hybrid version is available in VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants.

The Japanese automaker offers a wide range of customisation options to suit individual preferences. The exterior and electrical accessories list are as follows –

- ‘Innova’ lettering emblem on the hood

- Front under run

- Side Mold chrome

- Door edge protector

- Rear under run

- Rear door lid garnish

- Rear reflector garnish

- Wireless charger

- Tyre pressure monitoring system

Apart from the above-mentioned list, customers can also check for more accessories at the Toyota dealership. Mechanically, the new Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 172bhp and 187Nm of torque. In addition to the petrol engine, the hybrid version additionally gets a Toyota Hybrid system which delivers a combined power output figure of 184bhp and 206Nm of torque. The vehicle is available in both CVT and e-CVT transmission options.