    Toyota Innova Hycross accessories list revealed

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Bookings commence, prices likely to be announced in January 2023

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and Hybrid engine options 

    Toyota has officially raised curtains over the new Innova Hycross. The variant-wise prices will be announced at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The MPV will be offered in both petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options. The G and GX variants are limited to the petrol engine option, while the Hybrid version is available in VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants. 

    The Japanese automaker offers a wide range of customisation options to suit individual preferences. The exterior and electrical accessories list are as follows – 

    - ‘Innova’ lettering emblem on the hood 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Grille

    - Front under run 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front Bumper

    - Side Mold chrome 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Side Cladding

    - Door edge protector 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front Door Handle

    - Rear under run 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Rear Bumper

    - Rear door lid garnish 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Rear Bumper

    - Rear reflector garnish 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Rear Bumper

    - Wireless charger 

    Toyota Innova Hycross USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    - Tyre pressure monitoring system 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    Apart from the above-mentioned list, customers can also check for more accessories at the Toyota dealership. Mechanically, the new Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 172bhp and 187Nm of torque. In addition to the petrol engine, the hybrid version additionally gets a Toyota Hybrid system which delivers a combined power output figure of 184bhp and 206Nm of torque. The vehicle is available in both CVT and e-CVT transmission options.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New Toyota Innova Hycross to be offered in seven colours

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
