    Toyota Innova Hycross to get ADAS and six airbags in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Confirmed to get Lane Trace Assist

    - Could get six airbags as standard 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch the all-new Toyota Innova Hycross on 25 November 2022. Ahead of the launch, the manufacturer has confirmed that the legendary family car will come loaded with its ADAS tech, called Toyota Safety Sense in India. The MPV will also get six airbags as standard.

    In international markets, the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 comes with Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Proactive Driving Assist, and Lane Trace Assist. The Indonesian version of the MPV, Innova Zenix, which made its debut recently comes loaded with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and we expect the same to be carried forward in the Indian-spec model.

    Moreover, the teaser image shared by Toyota India confirms that the Innova Hycross will get Lane Trace Assist. That said, all these features are expected to be offered only on the top variant of the vehicle.

