    2022 Tata Tigor EV launched – All you need to know

    Nikhil Puthran

    2022 Tata Tigor EV launched – All you need to know

    Indian automaker, Tata Motors has launched the updated Tigor EV at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Tigor EV debuts with new feature upgrades and a new Magnetic Red colour option. The updated electric compact sedan is available in four variant options, such as XE, XT, XZ+, and the XZ+ LUX. 

    Read below to learn more about the 2022 Tata Tigor EV. 

    New features 

    The 2022 Tata Tigor EV gets leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and Cruise control. Further, the updated model is equipped with Multi-Mode regen, Smartwatch Connectivity, ZConnect – Connected Car technology, iTPMS, and a tyre puncture repair kit as standard.

    Previously, Tata Motors had extended new updates to the older Nexon EV Prime users. Similarly, this time around the company has extended free software upgrades to the existing Tigor EV customers. The customers can also upgrade the vehicle with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS, and a tyre puncture repair kit. Interestingly, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a smartwatch connectivity upgrade. The services can be availed across Tata Motors authorised service centres from 20 December, 2022 onwards.

    Performance

    The Tata Tigor EV continues to be powered by the existing 26kWh battery pack. However, the company claims that the new model now delivers an improved driving range of 10kms to 315kms. The electric motor produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. 

    The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Tata Tigor EV are as follows. 

    Tata Tigor EV XE: Rs 12.49 lakh

    Tata Tigor EV XT: Rs 12.99 lakh

    Tata Tigor EV XZ+: Rs 13.49 lakh

    Tata Tigor EV XZ+ Lux: Rs 13.75 lakh

