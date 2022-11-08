CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross leaked undisguised before official launch

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,222 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross leaked undisguised before official launch

    - Expected to debut later this month

    - Gets completely redesigned fascia

    The Japanese carmaker is ready to unveil the new generation Innova in Indonesia on 21 November, followed by its reveal in India on 25 November. Prior to the event, sightings of this new Innova Hycross in the wild have increased.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front View

    Recent spy photos show the Toyota Innova Hycross completely undisguised in a bright white paint scheme. This time around, the front fascia is clearly visible. As seen, the front features an updated hexagonal grille with chrome accents, similar to the official teaser images released by the automaker earlier this month. It also gets sleek headlight units, which have a different shape than the previous generation. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front View

    The model that was spotted could either be the base or mid-level trim. Since fog lights, LED DRLs, and sunroof are not visible in the photo, Toyota may reserve the sunroof for top-spec variants only. It is also expected to have a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a new infotainment system.

    Toyota has been extensively testing the Innova Hycross for some time. Following the recent sighting of a camouflaged test mule doing rounds with a panoramic sunroof and visible interior, we now have a better idea of what updates we can expect from the new-generation Innova. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    Interestingly, the Innova Hycross has design elements that distinguish it from its MPV lineage. With a high and straight bonnet line and a slightly curved roofline, this iteration of the Innova has some design elements that resemble an SUV in profile. 

    The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will be powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. This new engine is expected to replace the current Innova's 2.4-litre diesel engine, which was temporarily phased out due to huge demand.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Toyota Innova Hycross Front View
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2002 Views
    12 Likes

