    Mini Cooper Convertible S gets a price hike

    Jay Shah

    - Gets expensive by Rs 5.32 lakh

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine 

    Mini India has hiked the prices of the Mini Cooper Convertible S. The open-top version of this Mini gets a price revision of Rs 5.32 lakh and is now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 51.82 lakh. 

    MINI Cooper Convertible Right Rear Three Quarter

    When launched in June 2021, the Convertible version carried a price tag of Rs 44 lakh and is now 5.32 lakh more expensive. The Mini Cooper is also available in other body styles such as a three-door and JCW avatar which are priced at Rs 40 lakh and Rs 47.70 lakh, respectively. Apart from the cool soft top which takes just 18 seconds to fully close or open, the Convertible sports a gloss black nose with LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and vertical tail lamps. 

    MINI Cooper Convertible Dashboard

    Inside, in typical Mini fashion, the cabin of the Convertible sports a circular 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, five-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, Harman Kardon stereo system, and Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel. 

    MINI Cooper Convertible Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, like its three-door and JCW siblings, the Convertible iteration too is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time is 7.1 seconds. 

    MINI Cooper Convertible
    ₹ 51.82 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MINI Cooper Convertible Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 61.80 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 64.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 60.14 Lakh
    Pune₹ 61.80 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 64.25 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 56.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 62.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 57.63 Lakh

