    BYD crosses 2,17,816 unit sales in October

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Pawan Mudaliar

    BYD crosses 2,17,816 unit sales in October

    - Sales up by 142.2% Y-o-Y

    - Have sold 4,00,000 units of BYD-ATTO 3 globally

    According to a recent report by BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, its sales are up by 144.7% over the same period last year. The company has already sold 2,17,816 vehicles in October globally. This includes 2,17,518 passenger vehicles, of which 1,14,361 were DM models, while the rest 1,03,157 were EV models. 

    With the recently launched all-new BYD-ATTO 3, the car makers have sold 27,548 units in India and over 4,00,000 units in the international market. 

    Regarding energy conversation and emission reduction, BYD goes all-in on sustainable development and technological innovations to achieve zero carbon emissions, contributing to its goal of “cooling the earth by 1 degree celsius”. 

     Previous 
    Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars in November 2022
     Next 
    Mini Cooper Convertible S gets a price hike

